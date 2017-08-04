Philipp Kohlschreiber beats Fabio Fognini to reach Generali Open final

Kohlschreiber held serve throughout against the 25th-ranked Italian to advance to his third final at the clay-court event in the Austrian Alps. (Source: Reuters) Kohlschreiber held serve throughout against the 25th-ranked Italian to advance to his third final at the clay-court event in the Austrian Alps. (Source: Reuters)

Philipp Kohlschreiber reached his second ATP tour final of the season by beating second-seeded Fabio Fognini 7-5, 6-3 at the Generali Open on Friday.

Eyeing his eighth career title, the German will play either Austrian wild card Sebastian Ofner or Paolo Sousa of Portugal. Kohlschreiber lost his previous final this year, against Borna Coric in Marrakech, Morocco.

Fognini missed out on his second final in as many weeks after winning his fifth career title in Gstaad, Switzerland, last week.

Kohlschreiber held serve throughout against the 25th-ranked Italian to advance to his third final at the clay-court event in the Austrian Alps. In 2012 he was beaten by Robin Haase of the Netherlands in the final, while in 2015 he defeated Paul-Henri Mathieu of France for the title.

