Petra Kvitova returns to action in French Open

Petra Kvitova would mark her return to tennis with the French Open. Kvitova sustained serious injuries to her left playing hand in December in an incident of burglary in her flat. She missed the Australian Open while recovering and was included in the draw for the French Open.

Kvitova said this week she is also set to play at Wimbledon later in the year where she has won the title twice. At Roland Garros, she is seeded 16th and will play her first round against US player Julia Boserup. Kvitova required four hours of surgery in December after protecting herself from a man wielding a knife who had gained access to her apartment block by posing as a utilities worker.

She sustained injuries to tendons in all four fingers and the thumb on her left hand. At the time she said she was “shaken, but fortunate to be alive”.

Kvitova has since made a faster than expected recovery from the injuries. Earlier in May, she posted a photo of herself practising in Monte Carlo. She also said that she had left her name on the entry list for the French Open, in part to ensure she had a positive mind-set as she continued her recovery. The first round of the French Open will start on 28th May.

