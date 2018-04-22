Petra Kvitova outplays Angelique Kerber to send Czech Republic into Fed Cup final

Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova hugs Germany’s Angelique Kerber after winning their singles match. (Source: Reuters) Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova hugs Germany’s Angelique Kerber after winning their singles match. (Source: Reuters)

Petra Kvitova put Czech Republic into the Fed Cup final with a convincing victory over Angelique Kerber of Germany that gave the 10-time champions an insurmountable 3-1 lead in the tie in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Kvitova, twice Wimbledon champion, struck 24 winners in a 6-2 6-2 victory over Kerber as the Czechs booked their place in the final for the sixth time in eight years.

“I knew I had to start very strong today and continue that throughout the game,” the 28-year-old said after recording her 30th Fed Cup victory.

“From the beginning of the match I knew I had all the weapons.”

Earlier in the day, German number one Julia Goerges had dragged her country back into the tie with a 6-4 6-2 win over Karolina Pliskova.

Goerges needed only 27 minutes to claim the opening set before she took advantage of the first two break opportunities in the second to clinch the victory in under an hour.

But former world number one Kerber struggled to cope with Kvitova’s powerful groundstrokes and was broken five times as the Czechs returned to the final after a one-year absence.

The Czechs are undefeated in their previous five final appearances and will face either France or the U.S. in the final on Nov. 10-11.

Stephens gives 2-1 lead to US Fed Cup team against France

Sloane Stephens gave a 2-1 lead to defending champion United States over France in their Fed Cup semifinal on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Kristina Mladenovic.

The U.S. Open champion delivered a ruthless display against the 20th-ranked Mladenovic and prevailed in 54 minutes.

Stephens hit 16 winners and converted five of six break chances at the 6,700-capacity Arena Pays d’Aix on indoor clay.

Stephens also won her first singles match on Saturday.

Madison Keys replaced CoCo Vandeveghe in the second reverse singles and can now seal her team’s qualification for the final if she beats Pauline Parmentier. The Americans hold an 11-2 record against the French, who won their most recent tie in 2014.

The Czech Republic qualified for the final by defeating Germany in Stuttgart.

Japan wins decisive doubles to beat Britain 3-2

Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya beat Johanna Konta and Heather Watson 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in doubles on Sunday to give Japan a 3-2 win over Britain in their Fed Cup World Group playoff.

Konta beat Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-3 in the first reverse singles to give Britain a 2-1 lead after the two countries split the opening singles matches on Saturday.

Kurumi Nara leveled the tie with a hard-fought 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over Watson in Sunday’s second reverse singles before Kato and Ninomiya rallied to secure the win for the hosts.

Britain had won both of the previous two meetings between the teams _ in Johannesburg in 1972 and Nagoya in 1985.

With the win, Japan secured a place in World Group II for the first time since 2014.

