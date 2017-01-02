Pablo Cuevas’ experience can help me win Grand Slams: Rohan Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna partners Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan at the Chennai Open before he joins forces with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay for the season. (Source: file) Rohan Bopanna partners Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan at the Chennai Open before he joins forces with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay for the season. (Source: file)

In 2016, Rohan Boppana partnered Florin Mergea, Denis Istomin, Jean-Julien Rojer, Nicolas Mahut, Leander Paes (in Davis Cup and Olympics), Frederik Nielsen, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Daniel Nestor, and Treat Huey. The year was drawn to a close for him with a semi-final loss at the Paris Masters when he partnered the Canadian Nestor. Now, for 2017, Bopanna partners Jeevan at the season opening Chennai Open before he joins forces with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay for the season.

This changing around of partners has had an effect on Bopanna and by his own admission, it wasn’t a good 2016 despite making the final of Madrid Masters, semis of Rome Masters, quarters at the French Open, semis in Stockholm and then again at the Paris Masters. And Bopanna wishes to turn things around in the upcoming season. “After Wimbledon, he (Florin) was playing with Horea Tecau and I was consistently looking for a partner for different tournaments. It’s not easy to play with different partners and that was the main reason (for bad results),” Bopanna said.

“It’s a dream to win a Grand Slam, hopefully it (new partnership) will make a difference. I have always liked the way he plays the game. I have played numerous times against him. He is a solid player who serves and stays at the back, just like Florin. He has won one Grand Slam before. He has experience of playing at high level, so it’s a good chance for me to do well,” added Bopanna looking to convert the final appearance at the US Open in 2013 and three other semis showing into a chance to lift the coveted silverware.

“This (partnership with Cuevas) also gives me a chance to play on the deuce court having played on the ad-court for some time with Florin,” said Bopanna who is currently ranked number 28 on the doubles side.