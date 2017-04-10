Old flames, new flare

Leander Paes practised with the Davis Cup team only for a day before he was dropped by Mahesh Bhupathi on form for the first time in 27 years. Express Leander Paes practised with the Davis Cup team only for a day before he was dropped by Mahesh Bhupathi on form for the first time in 27 years. Express

Mahesh Bhupathi started his Davis Cup captaincy on a high, winning 4-1 against Uzbekistan. Yet, more than the win, it was his reply to Leander Paes’ pre-tie outburst that proved to be the focus after the third day of matches at the KSLTA Stadium in Bangalore. Bhupathi termed his former partner ‘unprofessional’ for ‘sulking’ after being dropped from the team, and leaving the tie midway through. “We gave him the option (of being in the six and playing as a reserve) and he readily took it. So after that, to sulk about not being in the four was a bit unprofessional,” Bhupathi said after the completion of the tie.

India’s top ranked doubles player Rohan Bopanna and Paes had been in contention for the only doubles spot available in the three-singles-one-doubles combination Bhupathi had opted for. The captain had apparently made his decision late on Wednesday night, picking Bopanna instead of Paes. The veteran of 18 Grand Slams (eight men’s doubles and 10 mixed doubles) had arrived from Leon, Mexico, after winning and ATP Challenger late on Tuesday, while the rest of the squad had assembled in Bangalore on Sunday.

Paes practised with the team only for a day before he was dropped on form in Davis Cups for the first time in 27 years. Subsequently, the 43-year-old complained that the captain had not been consistent with the selection criteria, and that he had been told that form was the predominant factor.

“There were five things in my criteria,” Bhupathi retorted. “Obviously fitness was one and Leander was the only one out of these players who did not do the fitness test at the place I asked him to. So I don’t think he should be the one boasting about criteria.”

Paes had argued that his winning the Challenger in Mexico was an indicator of his return to form — especially since the victory had come in similar high-altitude conditions. “He’s extremely proud of the fact that he won that Challenger in Leon. Rohan has played Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios (in Indian Wells and Miami Open respectively). My criteria is not one or two things, it’s five and none of them were met.”

Paes, slated to play a tournament in Houston this week, issued a statement retorting to Bhupathi’s accusation. “The main criteria for selection was form. That’s clearly mentioned in the exchange. This was not followed when it came to final selection. I was never categorically told that I would not be playing, but it was apparent that the decision was made before I arrived in Bengaluru. This is what I found unnecessary and disrespectful,” it read.

When the team was selected in March, Bhupathi had added Paes to the six-man team allegedly after consulting with the veteran over it. No guarantees were given that Paes would be part of the playing four, which would be named only on the eve of the draw ceremony.

“He said that if he was in the six, he would be happy to come and that playing Davis Cup is priority. It was pretty unfortunate what happened on Thursday especially when we had two debutants in the team. A six-man squad is to build the team. It’s not to be here till the team is announced and go. It was one of the many shocking things that have transpired this week,” Bhupathi stated, while disclosing a private WhatsApp exchange between the two to the media.

In the exchange, to Paes’ inquiry into who Bhupathi would like to choose, the captain replied: “Still undecided. Logic would say Bops in the quick conditions but I would like to decide last minute after seeing the form and results over the next 3/4 weeks.”

Again in the chat, when Bhupathi asked if Paes would be willing to come down despite not being confirmed in the playing four, and instead focus on the Leon Challenger, Paes replied: “You know me. Davis Cup comes first. I always play for India. If I am picked in the six-man squad, I will be there. Davis Cup comes first not challengers. So I am all your’s baby! Let’s go get back in the World Group!!!”

Paes is not too amused about the conversation being leaked to the media: “That a private exchange has been made public just points to the kind of conduct that I find unbecoming of a Davis Cup captain.”

Now that the tie is over, Bhupathi asserted that he will be submitting a report to the All India Tennis Association (AITA), saying it was not his job to ‘discipline anyone.’

Once the team had been named on Thursday, Bhupathi had mentioned that the doors on another Davis Cup call-up for Paes ‘have not been shut.’

However, after the tie, the captain hinted that, at least for the World Group Playoffs in September, Bopanna will be the first choice. “I am a big believer that we don’t necessarily require a doubles specialist in the team unless he is playing at a level that I think will make a difference to the tie. Now Rohan is the No. 1 doubles player in India by far. Unless something untoward happens from now till September it’s going to remain like that.”

The chances for Paes to make a comeback to the team are steadily decreasing, as Bhupathi is even considering fielding four singles players for future ties. He has been encouraging India’s current crop of singles players to compete in doubles matches on tour, to give him more options for the doubles rubber.

Meanwhile, Paes is running one short of breaking a world record in Davis Cup. He currently stands at 42 wins in doubles, a joint record with Italian legend Nicola Pietrangeli. Interestingly, Paes and Bhupathi hold the longest unbeaten winning streak, 24, in Davis Cup history. Now Bhupathi holds the power to decide if Paes will get another shot at the record.

