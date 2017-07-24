Novak Djokovic unlikely to be fit for US Open

Novak Djokovic retired in the second set against Tomas Berdych at Wimbledon. (Source: AP) Novak Djokovic retired in the second set against Tomas Berdych at Wimbledon. (Source: AP)

Novak Djokovic’s chances of playing the US Open – the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year looked bleak as soon as he hit his forehand wide and into the tramlines in the quarterfinals of his Wimbledon clash. Not one to go away without a fight, Djokovic surrendered midway into the match and later said his elbow injury prevented him from completing the contest. Now the situation has been looked at and the diagnosis suggests a return for the Grand Slam in Flushing Meadows looks extremely unlikely.

As per Tennis Federation of Serbia’s doctor Zdeslav Milinkovic, Novak is suffering from a bone bruise which is a case of “excessive play” and it needs a rest of between a month-and-a-half to three months. The doctor further said the symptoms are declining but Djokovic would still need rehab on his injured elbow that also saw him miss out on competing at Miami Masters. The Serbian is still trying to avoid injury, the doctor told newspaper Sportski Zurnal.

“Symptoms have calmed down, he was with a specialist in Toronto for additional tests,” Milinkovic said. “He also consulted our experts. Now it’s important to look at the different types of procedures that can affect recovery.”

Djokovic had retired in the quarterfinal against Tomas Berdych who later went on to lose to Roger Federer in the next round. In the post match press conference, Djokovic said the elbow injury was troubling him more than a year-and-a-half.

“He has a bruised bone due to excessive playing. He did not have enough of a pause, Novak clenched his teeth and continued playing despite a serious injury. It was always a big concern for me as his friend,” Milinkovic said.

Djokovic is due to address the media at Belgrade this week where he could cut down on his tournament commitments for the next few weeks.

