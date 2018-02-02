Novak Djokovic undergoes surgery on his hand: Report

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who returned to tennis after a six-month hiatus due to an elbow injury at Australian Open, has suffered another setback after reports emerged that he has undergone a hand surgery earlier this week. According to a report by a Swiss newspaper Blick, the 12-time Grand Slam winning Serb travelled to Czech Republic to seek medical advice. The report adds that he further travelled to the Swiss city of Muttenz where he was seen wearing a bandaging over his right hand.
The report says that the 30-year old has undergone a surgery on his hand, which is not related to his elbow injury. It further said that he went to Rennabanklinik clinic for the procedure, a sports facility that specialises in the treatment of bones related deformities. He was reportedly accompanied by his coach Radek Stepanek during the visit.
Djokovic, who was scheduled to appear at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells from March 5, is now doubtful of returning to the tournament, the report adds.
According to Blick Novak probably had surgery in Switzerland pic.twitter.com/Vvc6KBF4U1
— Basia (@BasiaID) 2 February 2018
The Serbian, who lost to South Korea’s Chung Hyeon in the fourth round of the Australian Open, was seen wearing a compression sleeve on his playing arm throughout the tournament. In spite of the injury, he was touted to be one of the favourites to win the competition, but his journey was cut short after he lost 7-6(4) 7-5 7-6(3) to Chung.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 2, 2018 at 4:33 pmTHOSE CIRCUMSTANCES WERE CREATED BY YOU AND YOUR LOOTING, STALKING, HARASSING, SOCIETY TO MAKE ME, CALL YOU THIEVES, SO THAT YOU COULD SHOW , IF I DON'T CLEAN THEIR VMT, YOU'LL RUIN MY LIFE, YOU'LL HARASS ME.Reply
- Feb 2, 2018 at 4:31 pmYou were selling me, you were selling India, you were countries to those thieves.Reply
- Feb 2, 2018 at 4:30 pmWhen did I called ? It was all manipulated. you people want to deny the fact that, you people, my family, my friends helped those snakes to harass me, to stage this , to ruin my life. you all knew it and even in those circumstances of my life, you were having your entertainment.Reply
- Feb 2, 2018 at 4:29 pmWhen did I called ? It was all manipulated. It doesn't mean that you people, my family, my friends helped those snakes to harass me, to stage this , to ruin my life. you all knew, it and even in those circumstances of my life, you having your entertainment.Reply
- Feb 2, 2018 at 4:27 pmDon'tcall A MURDER, suregery. To hide you STEALING.Reply
- Load More Comments