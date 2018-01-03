Novak Djokovic to play exhibition events before Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been out of action since Wimbledon last year. (Source: AP) Novak Djokovic has been out of action since Wimbledon last year. (Source: AP)

Novak Djokovic is slated to play two exhibition events before taking a final call on his participating at the Australian Open which begins from January 15. The Serbian had earlier pulled out of Abu Dhabi exhibition and Qatar Open in Doha with elbow injury that has kept him out of action since Wimbledon last year.

Six-time Australian Open winner Djokovic still remains highly doubtful for the Australian Open but will be travelling to Australia to compete in the Tie Break Tens at the Margaret Court Arena at Melbourne Park on January 10. Thereafter, he is scheduled to play at the Kooyong Classic (January 10-12) for a second time. Also held in Melbourne, Kooyong Classic has a strong field in David Goffin, Dominic Thiem and Marin Cilic. Meanwhile, Tie Break Tens is scheduled to see the return of other injury affected stars in World No 1 Rafa Nadal and 2014 Australian Open winner Stan Wawrinka. Other members in the field of the innovative format include Australians Nick Kyrgios and Lleyton Hewitt.

In the Tie Break Tens, each match will last for one tiebreak, with the first player to 10 points winning.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd