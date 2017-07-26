Novak Djokovic to not play remainder of 2017 season

Novak Djokovic retired in the second set against Tomas Berdych at Wimbledon. (Source: AP) Novak Djokovic retired in the second set against Tomas Berdych at Wimbledon. (Source: AP)

Novak Djokovic has announced that he will sit out the remainder of the 2017 tennis season to allow his injured elbow to heal. Only this past week, doctors at the Serbian Tennis Federation had said in an interview that he is unlikely to play at the US Open as he needs six to 12 weeks to recover. But the decision announced on Tuesday comes as a no brainer with Novak suffering from the elbow injury for over a year now. This will be the first time tha Djokovic will miss a Grand Slam tournament having played 51 straight majors since his debut at the 2005 Australian Open.

“All the doctors I’ve consulted, and all the specialists I have visited, in Serbia and all over the world, have agreed that this injury requires rest. A prolonged break from the sport is inevitable. I’ll do whatever it takes to recover. I will use the upcoming period to strengthen my body and also to improve certain tennis elements that I have not been able to work on over the past years, due to a demanding schedule. Five months may seem long from this point, but I’m sure they will pass quickly because there is so much I want to do. Another important moment is coming, we will become parents for a second time. My wife Jelena and I are expecting our second child, and we are preparing to welcome a new family member. These are things that fill me with greatest happiness and delight. I’m confident I will be ready for start of the new season,“ Djokovic said.

He wishes to return in the 2018 season by playing a warm-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne. “It is the most important for me to recover, to be able to play injury free for as long as possible, to compete in the sport that has given me so much, the sport I love. Of course I want to return to the winning form, to win again, to win the trophies. But now it is not the time to talk about it. At this point, I’m focusing on recovery.”

In further development of his future, Djokovic said Andre Agassi will continue to be by his side. “We’ve been speaking regularly. Andre was with me in Toronto and he helped me find doctors, specialists in treating elbow injuries. During this short period of time, we’ve been getting to know each other and building trust and understanding. He supports my decision to take a break, and remains my head coach. He is going to help me get back into shape and bounce back strong after the recovery period,” Djokovic concluded.

Djokovic had pulled out midway into the second set against Tomas Berdych at Wimbledon in the quarterfinals. “Symptoms have calmed down, he was with a specialist in Toronto for additional tests,” said the Serbian tennis federation’s doctor Zdeslav Milinkovic. “He also consulted our experts. Now it’s important to look at the different types of procedures that can affect recovery.”

“He has a bruised bone due to excessive playing. He did not have enough of a pause, Novak clenched his teeth and continued playing despite a serious injury. It was always a big concern for me as his friend,” Milinkovic added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd