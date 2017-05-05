Novak Djokovic splits with entire coaching team; calls it ‘shock therapy’

Novak Djokovic has only won in Doha this year – undergoing his first proper slump in form. (Source: AP File) Novak Djokovic has only won in Doha this year – undergoing his first proper slump in form. (Source: AP File)

World No 2 Novak Djokovic has parted company with his entire coaching staff in what has come as a shocking decision from the World No.1. In the process, he has split with coach Marian Vajda, fitness coach Gebhard Phil Gritsch, and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic. The decision to end their long term partnership has come into effect after Djokovic’s exit from the Monte Carlo Masters where the Serbian lost to David Goffin in the quarterfinals.

The decision is likely to have been a difficult one for Djokovic who has been with the team for almost all of his career. In the statement on his website, Djokovic wrote: “I am forever grateful to Marian, GG and Miljan for decade of friendship, professionalism and commitment to my career goals. Without their support I couldn’t have achieved these professional heights. I know they completely dedicated themselves and their lives to help me achieve my dreams and they were always my driving force and wind in my back. It was not an easy decision, but we all felt that we need a change. I am very grateful and proud of our relationship and unbreakable bond that we built through years of mutual love, respect and understanding. They are my family and that will never change.”

For now, Djokovic will be alone on the tour and not rush into appointment of a new coach. “I feel like this is a new chapter in my life. My career was always on the upward path and this time I’m experiencing how it is when the path takes you in a different direction. I want to find a way to come back to the top stronger and more resilient. I have so much faith in this process and that’s why I will take time to find the right person who I can connect with professionally. I have been on the tour long enough to know how to manage daily routines and I don’t want to rush my decision. I will be on the tour alone for a while with support of my family and management. I will inform the public when I find the right person, but for now I thank you for your support and understanding,” the statement read.

Djokovic had previously parted company with Boris Becker in December after three years with the German. Next assignment for the Serbian is the Madrid Open – draw for which takes place on Monday.

