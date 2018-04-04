Novak Djokovic splits with coach Radek Stepanek after Andre Agassi

Radek Stepanek had joined Novak Djokovic’s team in December 2016. Radek Stepanek had joined Novak Djokovic’s team in December 2016.

Novak Djokovic has confirmed what was already well reported in the media – split with coaches Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek. The former World No 1 is struggling to return to the heights he once scaled following an elbow injury which has also affected his serving motion.

In his first match back, at Indian Wells and Miami Masters last month, the Serbian lost in the first round each to Taro Daniel and Benoit Paire. Prior to that, he had also struggled at the Australian Open. He had been out of action for six months before getting “minor” surgical intervention.

“After Miami Novak Djokovic and his tennis coach Radek Stepanek decided to end their cooperation. The cooperation between Novak and Andre Agassi has also ended,” said the statement on Djokovic’s official website. “Novak remains focused and eager to come back stronger and more resilient from long injury break that has affected his confidence and game. He is continuously and passionately looking for new and different ways to regain winning form.”

“The private relationship with Stepanek was and will remain great and Novak has enjoyed working with him and learning from him. He remains grateful and appreciative of all the support he has received from Radek during the last period,” the statement claimed.

There is no word on who Djokovic will work with next even as he departed for a short family holiday before beginning preparations for the clay court season. His first tournament back after the holiday is in Monte Carlo which starts April 14.

Agassi had said to ESPN, “With only the best intentions I tried to help Novak. We far too often found ourselves agreeing to disagree. I wish him only the best moving forward.”

Stepanek had joined Djokovic’s team in December 2016 and former world number one Agassi came on board in May 2017 before the French Open. Djokovic had linked up with the pair after splitting from Boris Becker and Marian Vajda.

