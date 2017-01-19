Novak Djokovic knocked out of Australian Open: How twitterati reacted

This is Novak Djokovic’s earliest exit from a Grand Slam. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) This is Novak Djokovic’s earliest exit from a Grand Slam. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open title defence was ended after he was sensationally knocked out of the competition by Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin on Thursday. It is the first time that Djokovic has been knocked out of a Grand Slam in the second round.

The 117 ranked Dennis Istomin is only the second player ranked outside the top 100 in seven years to have beaten Djokovic. The 30-year-old world played the match of his life to hand the six-times champion only his second defeat in seven years at Melbourne Park with a 7-6(8) 5-7 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4 second-round win on Rod Laver Arena.

Istomin let out a huge roar of delight when he ensured Djokovic’s earliest exit from the tournament in more than a decade, the 12-times grand slam champion sending a service return long to end the contest after four hours and 50 minutes.

The wildcard, who hit 63 winners, edged the first set but simply refused to fold when second seed Djokovic hit back to win the second and third sets.

Clinching the fourth on another tiebreaker to send the match into a decider, Istomin grabbed an early break in the fifth and held his nerve to deliver a famous victory.

Istomin 👏👏👏 @AustralianOpen . To keep up the high level for almost 5hrs against a 6time champion, Hats off.Congrats Denis. 🖒🖒 #DenisIstomin — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) 19 January 2017

1st time #Djokovic has lost in 2R of a #GrandSlam tourn. since 2008 @Wimbledon (l. to No. 75 Safin, previous lowest-ranked loss in Slam). — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) 19 January 2017

A seismic upset at the Australian Open as six-times Champion @DjokerNole is knocked out by World No 117, Denis Istomin, of Uzbekistan! — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) 19 January 2017

Wow Istomin! Didn't see this coming, until the match point was thinking Novak was gonna come thru. Congrats to Denis, tough to see Djoko out — victoria azarenka (@vika7) 19 January 2017

Istomin moves onto a third-round meeting with Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd