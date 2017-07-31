Novak Djokovic drops to fifth in ATP rankings

Novak Djokovic will drop further in the ATP rankings after pulling out of the remainder of the season. (Source: AP File) Novak Djokovic will drop further in the ATP rankings after pulling out of the remainder of the season. (Source: AP File)

Novak Djokovic has dropped to fifth in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday with the Serbian sitting on 5,325 points and dropping one place to allow Stan Wawrinka to move up a place and into fourth. Wawrinka, meanwhile, has accumulated 5780 points to move into the fourth place despite losing in the first rounds of the previous two tournaments he’s played – Queen’s and Wimbledon. At the All England Club, Wawrinka lost to Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic, on the other hand, reached the quarterfinals where he retired in the second set against Tomas Berdych. Following that setback, he announced a six month recovery period to allow his injured elbow to heal.

There were no changes at the top of the order with Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Wimbledon champion Roger Federer occupying the top three slots. However, Murray’s chances of holding on to that look difficult considering the form that Nadal – who won three clay court tournaments before winning French Open and Federer – who has won Australian Open and Wimbledon this season – find themselves in.

Other movers in the top 10 are Alexander Zverev, who has moved three places up to 8th, with Kei Nishikori, Milos Raonic and Grigor Dimitrov all dropping one place each.

Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer was the biggest mover, up 89 places to 49th after winning on clay at the Hamburg Open. There was consolation for the beaten finalist Florian Mayer, who moved up 45 spots to 56th.

As far as Indian players are concerned, Ramkumar Ramanathan dropped four places to 182nd in the ATP rankings. He was followed by Yuki Bhambri, up a place, in 200. Both of them have qualified for the ATP 500 event in Citi Open in Washington.

