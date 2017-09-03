Novak Djokovic becomes father to baby girl

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena are parents to Stefan and Tara. (Source: AP File) Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena are parents to Stefan and Tara. (Source: AP File)

A few hours after Serena Williams became mother to baby girl, another former World No 1 Novak Djokovic became father to a girl when his wife Jelena gave birth to their second child in Belgrade. The girl was born on Saturday evening and will be named Tara, local newspaper Blic reported on their online edition. They already have a two-year-old son Stefan.

Djokovic is currently out of action following an elbow injury. He had made the announcement in July and his last match came against Tomas Berdych at Wimbledon. The Serb had then retired from his quarterfinal match at SW19 because of the injury from which he had been suffering for a year and a half.

Between the period of mid-January 2015 and June 2016, Djokovic won 17 of his 22 finals played in 24 tournaments. He was in complete dominant mode with his nearest competitor – Andy Murray – failing to topple the Serbian. But for months the national hero — now fourth in the world rankings — has been a shadow of his former self.

Ever since his maiden French Open title last year, to complete his career Grand Slam, he has failed to claim another Major title. He exited the Australian Open in the second round and the French Open in the last eight.

