Novak Djokovic appoints Andre Agassi as new coach

Novak Djokovic had parted with his coaching staff earlier in the month. (Source: Reuters) Novak Djokovic had parted with his coaching staff earlier in the month. (Source: Reuters)

Novak Djokovic wasted little time in announcing his intent to get back to winning ways with the appointment of Andre Agassi as his coach. The former World No 1 will be with the Serb at Roland Garros which starts in a week from now.

Speaking to the press after the defeat to Alexander Zverev in the final of Rome Masters, Djokovic said, “Andre is someone who I have tremendous respect for. … He’s someone who can contribute to my life on and off the court. We’ll see where it takes us. … He will not stay whole tournament.”

Djokovic said he had spoken with Agassi – touted strongly to be his next coach – on the phone in the last couple of weeks but there was no long-term commitment to the role.

World No 2 Djokovic split with longtime coach Marian Vajda and two other team members at the start of the month in what he called as “shock therapy”.

Agassi and Pete Sampras were two of the many rumoured contenders to guide Djokovic going into the Parisian tournament. Agassi who retired in 2006 had won eight Grand Slam titles including one at Roland Garros (in 1999). Meanwhile Djokovic has 12 Slam titles.

Djokovic has been in poor form ever since winning the French Open last year with a win-loss record of 20-5 this year with no titles since winning in Doha in January.

