Nicolas Mahut celebrates French Open title in adorable moment with son; watch video

Frenchman Nicolas Mahut fulfilled his dream of winning a title at Roland Garro after beating Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 6-2 7-6 (4) along with partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men’s doubles final on Saturday. Reflecting on his achievement an emotional Mahut said, “I had lost finals in Roland, I had lost in the finals in Australia, and we said that we have to win this one. So it was really important. I have been waiting for it for 15 years.” A visibly ecstatic Mahut was on the verge of tears after winning the elusive crown but his joy was doubled after his son Natanael joined him at the court and the duo celebrated by performing some of the coolest dance moves.

Meanwhile, after losing the match against Juan Martin Del Potro, Mahut hinted That His French Open Singles Career May Be Over. “Towards the end, I wanted to savor the game a bit,” Mahut said. “It could be my last match here, and that’s why I wanted to really enjoy the last minutes.”

“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” Mahut said. “The season is a long one. I can come back, but [my ranking] could fall.” ubitennis.net

“I’m not stopping my career now,” Mahut said. “It might be that I play back here [only] in doubles, and that’s not a problem for me,” he added.

