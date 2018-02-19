  • Associate Sponsor
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Delray Beach with elbow injury

Kyrgios withdrew from the ATP event in Rotterdam last week.

By: AP | Published: February 19, 2018 10:23 am
Nick Kyrgios, Nick Kyrgios Australian Open 2018, Australian Open 2018, Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Nick Kyrgios withdrew from Delray Beach Open. (Source: Reuters)
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Delray Beach Open beginning Monday because of a right elbow injury.

Kyrgios was hurt in Australia’s Davis Cup loss to Germany two weeks ago, and he withdrew from the ATP event in Rotterdam last week. He had been training in Delray Beach the past few days.

“I was working hard to be able to be fit and healthy, but my elbow needs more time,” he said. “I’ll continue to keep trying to get it right.”

Kyrgios was seeded fifth.

