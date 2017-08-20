Nick Kyrgios to meet Gregor Dimitrov in Cincinnati final

Nick Kyrgios, who has struggled with hip and shoulder injuries the past two months, showed grit to advance. (Source: AP) Nick Kyrgios, who has struggled with hip and shoulder injuries the past two months, showed grit to advance. (Source: AP)

Australian Nick Kyrgios overcame Spanish veteran David Ferrer on Saturday to set up a clash against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the Cincinnati Open.

The 22-year-old Kyrgios, looking for his first title of the year, beat the former world number three 7-6(3) 7-6(4), while Dimitrov also advanced to his first Masters 1000 final with a 7-6(4) 7-6(10) victory over American John Isner.

Kyrgios, who has struggled with hip and shoulder injuries the past two months, showed grit to advance. “He was a nightmare to play, especially because I’m a tall guy and he’s not the tallest guy,” Kyrgios told reporters.

“It’s a tough matchup for me. I thought today I didn’t play my best tennis. In the tie-breaks I served well, but I definitely didn’t bring my best tennis today. I’m just really proud that I managed to scrap out the win.”

Seventh seed Dimitrov needed almost two hours to book his place in Sunday’s final. The world number 11 had his work cut out against big-serving Isner, with neither player dropping serve in a match where break opportunities were few and far between. Isner had two break point chances, Dimitrov only one.

Dimitrov saved a set point in the second set tiebreak, before putting away the dogged American to reach his first Masters 1000 final.

“I think it’s a good step, Dimitrov said. “It’s a good step. I have been on the tour for quite some time now, and I appreciate those moments.

“I’m starting to appreciate them even more.”

