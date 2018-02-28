Nick Kyrgios slams double standards after Daria Gavrilova almost hit ball boy with racket

Kyrgios took out his frustration on Twitter after Gavrillova was allowed to finish the match despite almost hitting the ball boy with her racket. Kyrgios took out his frustration on Twitter after Gavrillova was allowed to finish the match despite almost hitting the ball boy with her racket.

Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday slammed the double standards after fellow Australian tennis player Daria Gavrilova almost hit a ball boy with racket but escaped any punishment and was even allowed to finish her match.

The incident happened during the opening round of Mexico Open match between Gavrilova and Madison Brengle, who was defeated in three sets. Gavrilova, however, struggled early in the match which saw her throw her racket across the court in frustration. Her racket missed a ball boy, who ran towards the court after Gavrilova’s double-fault.

Daria Gavrilova is lucky the racquet missed the ball boy and she was not disqualified.#Acapulco #AMT2018 pic.twitter.com/dZGecYNY3K — Ashish TV (@Ashish__TV) 26 February 2018

Not liking what he saw, Kyrgios took to Twitter and shared the video of the incident saying he would have been banned for years if it was him who had done that. “I would be banned for 6 years and been on every paper and news channel for the next month,” he said.

I would be banned for 6 years and been on every paper and news channel for the next month http://t.co/zyQLl2i6eA — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) 27 February 2018

Gavrilova beat Brengle 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to move on to the second round.

Kyrgios seems to have developed a bad reputation due to his on-court behaviour and is on an image-redemption in the eyes of his fans. He was fined a total of $5,500 for bad behaviour during his U.S. Open first-round defeat when he smashed his racket and cursed. The 22-year-old had received a $3,000 fine for ‘audible obscenity’ and a $2,500 fine for ‘abuse of rackets and equipments’, said a U.S. Tennis Association statement.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd