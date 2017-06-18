Next couple of years is the last few where I have a chance to compete in the majors, says Andy Murray

Andy Murray will start the grass court season at the Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club. (Source: Reuters) Andy Murray will start the grass court season at the Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club. (Source: Reuters)

Veteran tennis star Andy Murray has claimed that he has only a couple of years left at the top of men’s tennis. However, he has his next goal firmly in sight which is capturing the Wimbledon title.

In an interview with the BBC Murray said, “My coach, Ivan Lendl, was still competitive at the top until he was about 32 but, generally, over the past 20 to 30 years, normally by early 30s is when players have struggled to stay at the top. I know some of the players have been doing really well until their mid-30s recently, but that might not be the case with me. Maybe the next couple of years is the last few where I have a chance to compete in the majors and the biggest tournaments.”

Before the Wimbledon kicks off, Murray will have another challenge – which is at the Queen’s Club (Aegon Championships) next week and Murray will be looking to an impact there. However, what he must also be wary about is to be fit for the Wimbledon.

“Most of the players are travelling with physios now, spending a lot more time working in the gym to protect their bodies from the kind of pounding you give it on the court as well”, Murray said and added, “I don’t know how long I’m going to be playing for anymore. I want to make the most of every tournament I compete in. If I’m going to be away from my family, I’m not going to do that and not do my best.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd