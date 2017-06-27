National ranking tennis: Upsets mark first round as trainees net wins in women’s, men’s singles

Hardeep Singh Sandhu during a match at CLTA in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh Hardeep Singh Sandhu during a match at CLTA in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh

CLTA TRAINEE and qualifier Ashpreet Kaur Bajwa created an upset with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over seventh seed Adrija Biswas in the first round of the women’s singles category in the main draw of the AITA-CLTA National Ranking Tennis Championship being played at the CLTA Tennis Courts on Monday.

Bajwa, who defeated Jannat Kaur in the qualifier to reach the main draw, started the match on an attacking note and pocketed the opening set 6-3. Down by a set, Biswas regrouped to win the second 6-3. The third set saw Bajwa not giving any opportunity to Biswas and grabbed the third and final set easily by 6-1 to sail into the pre-quarters.

In another match in the same category, CLTA trainee Prinkle Singh ended the challenge of Nikita Bishnoi with a facile 6-4, 6-1 win. Playing controlled shots, Prinkle won the opening set 6-4 before trouncing Bishnoi 6-1 in the second and final set to enter the pre-quarters.

It was joy for Smriti Singh as she emerged winner in a tough match against Neha Ghare with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 win. Singh started the proceedings with ease, winning the opening set 6-2 but Ghare made a strong comeback, winning the second 7-5. The third set, too, saw both players giving their best and it was Singh, who won 7-5 to sail into the pre-quarters.

In the men’s singles, CLTA trainee Sultan Singh Atwal continued his fine form with an upset win over sixth seed Sunil Malik with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 triumph. Atwal, who had defeated Uttarkarsh Bhardwaj in the qualifying round, pocketed the opening set 6-2 before Malik prevailed 7-5 in the second set to draw level. Atwal then won the final set 6-1 with ease to enter the second round.

In the opening match of the day, top seed Hardeep Singh Sandhu justified his ranking with a straight set 6-4, 6-3 win over Digvijay Singh Mehta. In another match in the men’s singles, qualifier Udayan Bhakar prevailed over Himanshu Mor with a 6-1, 6-0 victory. The singles’ main draw second round and doubles’ pre-quarterfinals will be played from 8.30 am onwards on Tuesday.

