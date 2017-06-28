National Ranking Tennis Championship: Prinkle, Ashpreet lose in women’s category, Sultan Singh wins in men’s category

Prinkle Singh in action on Tuesday Kamleshwar Singh Prinkle Singh in action on Tuesday Kamleshwar Singh

CLTA trainee Prinkle Singh was shown the door from the tournament after a 6-1, 6-7 (0), 6-7 (5) loss against Shivani Shravya in the girls’ singles category in the AITA-CLTA National Ranking Tennis Championship being played at the CLTA Tennis Court, Sector 10, on Tuesday. Singh started the match on a dominating note as she pocketed the opening set 6-1. The second set too saw Singh playing some good tennis and the CLTA trainee took a 4-1 lead before Shivani made it 2-5. But Singh failed to win the next game which allowed Shivani to make a comeback to win the second set in tie-break 7-6. The third set too saw both the players maintaining their composure and fighting it hard. Shivani emerged as the winner after winning the third and final set 7-6 (5) to march into the next round of the championships.

In another match of the day, Nidhi Supraneni ended the winning run of Ashpreet Kaur Bajwa with an easy 6-3, 6-2 win. Supraneni won the first set 6-3 before prevailing 6-2 in the second set to book her spot in the quarter-finals. It was curtains for Kaavya Sawhney in the tournament as she faced a 1-6, 0-6 loss against Shilpi Swaropa Das. Das easily won the opening set 6-1 before blanking Swahney 6-0 in the second set to claim the win. Aarthi Muniyan joined Das in the quarter-finals line-up as she carved out a 6-1, 6-2 win over Sharanya Shetty in the pre-quarters. Muniyan won the first set 6-1 before grabbing the second set 6-2 to sail into the quarters.

In the men’s singles category, CLTA trainee Sultan Singh Atwal continued his fine form in the tournament as he sniffed out the challenge of Amarnath Arora with a straight sets 6-3, 6-4 win. Atwal took control of the first set and won it 6-3 before claiming the second set 6-4 to rally into the quarter-finals.

In another match, Saurav Sukul fought his way to win against Abhishek Gaur with a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-2 win. Sukul won the first set in a tie-break with a 7-6 (5) margin before Gaur made a comeback in the match claiming the second set 6-3. Sukul did not give Gaur a chance for a comeback in the final set and stamped his authority by winning the set 6-2 to enter the quarter-finals.

In the men’s doubles category, the duo of Saurav Sukul and Ranjeet Singh scored a 6-1, 6-0 win over Deepak Singh and Mayank Sharma while Yogesh Phogat and Anshuman Gulia ended the challenge of Nikhilesh Kanojia and Amit Bzad with a 6-2, 7-5 win in the pre-quarters.

