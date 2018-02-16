  • Associate Sponsor
Nashville will host US-Belgium Davis Cup quarterfinal

This will mark the Davis Cup's first stop in Nashville since a 1978 matchup between the United States and South Africa.

By: AP | Nashville | Published: February 16, 2018 9:10 am
The best-of-5 series is scheduled to include two singles matches April 6, a doubles match April 7 and two singles matches April 8.
The Davis Cup quarterfinal between the United States and Belgium will take place April 6-8 at Belmont University in Nashville. Belmont’s Curb Event Center was announced as the Davis Cup quarterfinal site Thursday. This will mark the Davis Cup’s first stop in Nashville since a 1978 matchup between the United States and South Africa. The best-of-5 series is scheduled to include two singles matches April 6, a doubles match April 7 and two singles matches April 8.

US captain Jim Courier will select the U.S. team no less than 10 days before the event. The US reached the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory at Serbia two weeks ago. Belgium advanced by defeating Hungary 3-2.

The US team that faced Serbia included Sam Querrey, John Isner, Ryan Harrison and Steve Johnson.

