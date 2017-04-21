Latest News
  • Monte Carlo Masters: Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas reach men’s doubles quarter-final

Monte Carlo Masters: Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas reach men’s doubles quarter-final

The Monte Carlo Masters is fifth tournament Rohan Bopanna is playing with Pablo Cuevas and this is their best performance together.

By: PTI | Monaco | Published:April 21, 2017 11:15 am
Rohan Bopanna, Rohan Bopanna news, Rohan Bopanna matches, Pablo Cuevas, Pablo Cuevas matches, Raven Klaasen, Rajeev Ram, Monte Carlo Masters, sports news, sports, tennis news, Tennis, Indian Express The unseeded Indo-Uruguay pair pipped the Protea-American combination 6-7(6) 6-4 10-6 in the pre-quarterfinals. (Source: Express Photo)

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Pablo Cuevas knocked out fifth seeds Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram after a three-set battle to progress to the quarterfinals of the ATP Monte Carlo Masters event in Monaco.

The unseeded Indo-Uruguay pair pipped the Protea-American combination 6-7(6) 6-4 10-6 in the pre-quarterfinals.

They next face top seeded team of Henri Kontinen from Finland and Australia’s John Peers, who ensured exit of Novak Djokovic and Victor Troicki with a 6-3 6-4 win.

The Monte Carlo Masters is fifth tournament Bopanna is playing with Cuevas and this is their best performance together after joining forces at the beginning of the season.

Bopanna won the season-opening ATP 250 Chennai Open with compatriot Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and reached final of ATP 500 Dubai Championships with Polish partner Marcin Matkowski.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

My commitment is total. I just don’t like running 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

25th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata