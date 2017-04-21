Monte Carlo Masters: Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas reach men’s doubles quarter-final

The unseeded Indo-Uruguay pair pipped the Protea-American combination 6-7(6) 6-4 10-6 in the pre-quarterfinals. (Source: Express Photo) The unseeded Indo-Uruguay pair pipped the Protea-American combination 6-7(6) 6-4 10-6 in the pre-quarterfinals. (Source: Express Photo)

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Pablo Cuevas knocked out fifth seeds Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram after a three-set battle to progress to the quarterfinals of the ATP Monte Carlo Masters event in Monaco.

The unseeded Indo-Uruguay pair pipped the Protea-American combination 6-7(6) 6-4 10-6 in the pre-quarterfinals.

They next face top seeded team of Henri Kontinen from Finland and Australia’s John Peers, who ensured exit of Novak Djokovic and Victor Troicki with a 6-3 6-4 win.

The Monte Carlo Masters is fifth tournament Bopanna is playing with Cuevas and this is their best performance together after joining forces at the beginning of the season.

Bopanna won the season-opening ATP 250 Chennai Open with compatriot Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and reached final of ATP 500 Dubai Championships with Polish partner Marcin Matkowski.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now