Only in Express
  • Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Alize Cornet move to second round of Connecticut Open

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Alize Cornet move to second round of Connecticut Open

Cornet was a semifinalist at the 2008 Connecticut Open and reached the Round of 16 at the French Open in June. She will face No. 2 seed Dominika Cibulkova in the second round Tuesday.

By: AP | New Haven | Published:August 21, 2017 10:28 am
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Croatia, Alize Cornet, Connecticut Open Mirjana Lucic-Baroni overcame 11 double faults and held off Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-7, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. (Source: File)
Top News

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia and Alize Cornet of France won first-round matches Sunday at the Connecticut Open. Cornet beat Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-0, 6-0, and Lucic-Baroni overcame 11 double faults and held off Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-7, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

Cornet was added to the main draw, along with Katerina Siniakova, after injuries knocked out Timea Bacsinszsky and Samantha Stosur. Cornet was a semifinalist at the 2008 Connecticut Open and reached the Round of 16 at the French Open in June. She will face No. 2 seed Dominika Cibulkova in the second round Tuesday.

Defending champion and top-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska, the only player in the field ranked in the top 10, received a first-round bye. Three-time Connecticut Open champ Petra Kvitova is the No. 3 seed.

American Sloane Stephens withdrew Sunday due to a wrist injury. She has been replaced by Christina McHale, who lost a third-round qualifying match to Jana Cepelova.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 20, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 39 -->
22
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 39
FT
24
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U.P. Yoddha (24-22)
Aug 22, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 40 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 40
Aug 22, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 41 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 41

“Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team" 