Milos Raonic sets up Delray Beach final with Jack Sock in win over Juan Martin del Potro

Top-seeded Milos Raonic, ranked fourth in the world, beat No. 7 seed Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (6) in the night semifinal.

By: AP | Delray Beach | Published:February 26, 2017 12:27 pm
milos raonic, raonic, juan martin del potro, del potro, raonic, jack sock, donald young, delray beach, delray beach final, tennis news, sports news Milos Raonic edged Juan Martin del Potro in their head-to-head in the first contest since 2013. (Source: AP)

Milos Raonic and Jack Sock advanced to the Delray Beach Open championship match with straight-set victories Saturday.

The top-seeded Raonic, ranked fourth in the world, beat No. 7 seed Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (6) in the night semifinal. Sock, seeded third and ranked 21st in the world, topped Donald Young 6-4, 7-6 (2) in an all-American semifinal.

Raonic was serving for the match at 6-5 in the second set when the Canadian was broken for the only time all night. Del Potro, from Argentina, had a set point with a 6-5 lead in the tiebreaker before Raonic scored three straight points to seal the victory.

Sock never lost his serve all day and allowed Young only one break-point opportunity. Young took a 2-0 lead in the second-set tiebreaker before Sock won seven straight points to end the match.

Sock hasn’t dropped a set and has gone 3-0 in tiebreakers through his first four matches.

This marked the second straight week that the 69th-ranked Young reached a semifinal before falling to another American. Young lost a Memphis Open semifinal to eventual champion Ryan Harrison.

