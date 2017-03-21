Milos Raonic back to avenge Queen’s Club defeat

Milos Raonic lost to Andy Murray in both the Queen’s and Wimbledon finals. (Source: AP) Milos Raonic lost to Andy Murray in both the Queen’s and Wimbledon finals. (Source: AP)

Canadian tennis ace Milos Raonic warned Tuesday he was determined to avenge last year’s final defeat to Andy Murray in the key Wimbledon warm-up tournament at Queen’s Club in June.

The 26-year-old lost to British star Murray in both the Queen’s and Wimbledon finals last year but said he felt he should have won the former.

World number five Raonic will face a top class field as Murray, Rafael Nadal, US Open champion Stan Wawrinka and 2014 winner Grigor Dimitrov have all said they will play.

“Having reached the final of the Championships last year I really want to go one better this time,” Raonic told the tournament website.

“It’s a great tournament with more than a century of history, so to be so close to victory last year was a really special experience.

“At the same time I feel like, as well as Andy played in the final, it’s one that got away from me and I want to try to put that right this year.

“It is also a great way to be in the best shape on grass as Andy and I showed last year by reaching the Wimbledon final three weeks after Queen’s last year.”

Tournament Director Stephen Farrow said it was terrific Raonic, who lost to Murray for a third time in England last year in a thrilling semi-final in the ATP World Tour finals last November, would be back.

“Milos won over everyone with his run to the final last year and the grace with which he accepted defeat,” said Farrow.

“We are delighted that he is going to be back with us this year to try to go one better.”

