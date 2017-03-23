Miami Open match between Tommy Haas and Jiri Vesely briefly interrupted by an iguana

An iguana stopped play in the Tommy Haas versus Jiri Vesely first round at Miami Open. (Source: Twitter screenshot) An iguana stopped play in the Tommy Haas versus Jiri Vesely first round at Miami Open. (Source: Twitter screenshot)

Tennis players have to go through multiple interruptions during a match – it can be the noisy crowd, adverse weather, injuries to one of the players or spectators, or a player obliterating their racket (looking at you Benoit Paire). But Miami Open which got underway this week had an unwelcome guests on court to hold up the play. And it was an exotic guest no less.

As Tommy Haas took on Jiri Vesely in the first round of the Miami Open, an iguana was spotted on the scoreboard which is just behind the player’s back and has people nearby including the ball boys/girls and linesmen/lineswomen.

First the lizard stayed on top of the scoreboard and casually became part of Haas’ selfie which he later uploaded on Instagram. As authorities tried to catch the iguana in a towel to try and get the match underway, the reptile escaped and ran across to the other side of the scoreboard much to the bemusement of everyone involved.

Eventually the iguana was caught and play began on court. Vesely went on to beat Haas 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 who is headed towards retirement and is the tournament director of Indian Wells which concluded on Sunday.

Iggy, Iggy, Iggy, can’t you see?

Keep off the tennis court, please. pic.twitter.com/7WaG5kaUDV — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) 22 March 2017

Tommy Haas’ selfie was posted with the caption: “Special selfie @miamiopen , thanks for coming out to watch some Tennis”.

