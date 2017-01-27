Australian Open: Twitterati brace for Roger Federer vs Rafa Nadal final

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer clash in the final will be their ninth Grand Slam final clash. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer clash in the final will be their ninth Grand Slam final clash.

Rafael Nadal edges Grigor Dimitrov to set up an Australian Open final against his great-rival reach Roger Federer. Nadal beat Dimitrov in a classic five-set seni-final clash on Friday. The 30-year old Spaniard pulled off one of his greatest wins against the Bulgarian player, 6-3 , 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 in four hours and 56 minutes in front of a rocking Rod Laver Arena crowd. Nadal is bidding to win his second Australian Open title and become the first man in the Open Era, and only the third man in history to win each of the four Grand Slam titles twice. Win over Dimitrov sets him up for his ninth major final with Federer, who is chasing an unprecedented 18 major titles in this weekend’s showpiece. Federer beat fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka in Thursday’s first semi-final. The last time both men’s semi-finals went to five sets at any Slam was at 2009 Roland Garros.

