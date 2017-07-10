Maria Sharapova’s ‘graceful’ bikini dive, watch video

Maria Sharapova dives ‘gracefully’. (Source: Instagram) Maria Sharapova dives ‘gracefully’. (Source: Instagram)

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova, who is missing Wimbledon 2017, is enjoying her time off tennis. The tennis star uploaded a video of her diving into water on Instagram on Monday.

Sharapova did not apply for main Wimbledon draw wildcard after her request for wildcard in the French Open was turned down by the officials. The five-times grand slam champion had been out of action for 15 months due to dope ban before playing in Stuttgart after receiving wildcard.

She wrote on her official Facebook account last month that she would not be able to participate in grass court tournaments due to a muscle tear. “After an additional scan, the muscle tear that I sustained in Rome will unfortunately not allow me to compete in the grass court tournaments I was scheduled to play,” Sharapova wrote. “I look forward to meeting you there next year. I will continue to work on my recovery and my next scheduled tournament is in Stanford.”

She uploaded the video on her official Instagram account on Monday with the caption ‘graceful.’

Sharapova was initially banned for two years for using meldonium, with the penalty later reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which ruled she was not an intentional doper.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd