Maria Sharapova to return in July for World Team Tennis matches

Maria Sharapova will return to competitive tennis in July for two World Team Tennis matches. Sharapova recently returned to the WTA Tour after a 15-month doping ban.

By: AP | Newport Beach | Published:June 23, 2017 11:45 am
Maria Sharapova recently returned to the WTA Tour after a 15-month doping ban. (Source: Instagram)
Maria Sharapova will return to competitive tennis in July for two World Team Tennis matches.

Sharapova recently returned to the WTA Tour after a 15-month doping ban. She is skipping Wimbledon because of an injured left thigh that prevented her from competing in qualifiers.

Sharapova plans to play for the Orange County Breakers _ a team she has played for seven years _ on July 16 and July 24.

Sharapova had originally planned to return for a hard court tournament in Stanford, California, on July 31.

The five-time major champion is ranked 179th in the world.

