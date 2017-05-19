Maria Sharapova to not request for wildcard entry into Wimbledon

Maria Sharapova is ranked 211 which is below the cut-off for direct entry. (Source: AP) Maria Sharapova is ranked 211 which is below the cut-off for direct entry. (Source: AP)

Maria Sharapova in a statement said that she won’t request a wildcard into this year’s Wimbledon due to her “improved ranking” and she would playing in the qualifiers.

“Because of my improved ranking after the first three tournaments of my return, I will also be playing the qualifying of Wimbledon in Roehampton, and will not be requesting a wildcard into the main draw,” Sharapova said on her website.

The former Wimbledon champion is ranked 211 which is below the cut-off for direct entry. She would have got the wildcard from Wimbledon’s wildcard committee which will meet on June 20.

Earlier, Maria Sharapova’s hopes of playing at the French Open, where she has won two titles in 2012 and 2014, were dealt a blow when she wasn’t given a wild card for either the main draw or the qualifying rounds and the decision was made public by French Tennis Federation chief Bernard Giudicelli in a live streaming broadcast on Facebook. “Nobody can deprive Maria Sharapova of two titles at Roland Garros. But these two she won according to rules. I read the articles and the CAS ruling to reduce her sanction. But the independent tribunal had found her in violation of the Tennis Codes. I’m very sorry for Maria, her fans but it is my mission to protect the game, the high standards of game played without any doping in the sport. That’s our decision,” he said.

“There can be a wild card for return from injuries; there cannot be a wild card for return from doping. She has served her doping suspension and returned to the game but she did violate the anti-doping code. I understand the expectations of the fans, sponsors and broadcasters,” he further added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd