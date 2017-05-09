Maria Sharapova set for wildcard entry in Birmingham: Reports

Maria Sharapova lost to Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of Madrid Open. (Source: AP) Maria Sharapova lost to Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of Madrid Open. (Source: AP)

If reports are to be believed, former world number one Maria Sharapova will be awarded a wildcard at Aegon Classic in Birmingham by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

“We are in the process of deciding which players will receive wild cards for our summer season grass-court tournaments,” The Times reported an LTA spokesman as saying.

The tournament will take place ahead of Wimbledon Open in June at the Edgbaston Priory Club.

30-year-old Sharapova, who was given a wildcard entry at the Madrid Open, fell down to Eugenie Bouchard in the second round by 7-5 2-6 6-4 on Tuesday.

She expressed disappointment but refused to comment on the ongoing wildcard debate. Her opponent Bouchard last week called the former Champions ‘a cheater’ calling the wildcard unfair to other contestants and a bad example for someone who had been tested positive for doping.

Sharapova returned to tennis last month at the Stuttgart Open after 15 months of doping ban and saw her ranking go up to 258 as she reached the semifinals.

Calling herself a big competitor, Sharapova said after losing to Eugenie in the second round that she would have been disappointed regardless of it being the second round. She said, “I would be worried about myself if I sat here and said I’m pretty happy with losing a tennis match, no matter who I face, no matter what round it is, whether it’s the first round or final of a Grand Slam.”

She added that the disappointment will keep her motivated to work harder and become a better player, which would eventually win her tournaments and Grand Slams. “I’m a big competitor. What you work for for so many hours every single day is to be on the winning end of matches. Of course I’m disappointed. That’s what’s going to make me a better player. That’s what’s going to win me more tournaments and more Grand Slams,” she said.

“There’s no way to train but be a part of it,” she said. “To find myself in those situations, come up with the goods”

