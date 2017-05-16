Maria Sharapova not handed wild card for French Open

Maria Sharapova’s hopes of playing at the French Open, where she has won two titles in 2012 and 2014, were dealt a blow when she wasn’t given a wild card for either the main draw or the qualifying rounds. The Russian is making a comeback from a doping suspension that kept her out of the game for 15 months (after her suspension was reduced from 18 months by CAS).
The decision was made public by French Tennis Federation chief Bernard Giudicelli in a live streaming broadcast on Facebook. “Nobody can deprive Maria Sharapova of two titles at Roland Garros. But these two she won according to rules. I read the articles and the CAS ruling to reduce her sanction. But the independent tribunal had found her in violation of the Tennis Codes. I’m very sorry for Maria, her fans but it is my mission to protect the game, the high standards of game played without any doping in the sport. That’s our decision,” he said.
“There can be a wild card for return from injuries; there cannot be a wild card for return from doping. She has served her doping suspension and returned to the game but she did violate the anti-doping code. I understand the expectations of the fans, sponsors and broadcasters,” he further added.
- May 16, 2017 at 11:36 pmGreat and brave decision and one to be applauded!! Surprising that so many people still support this woman who cheated.Reply
- May 16, 2017 at 11:48 pmSurprised at your surprise sir. For good or bad, women tennis is over glamoured.Reply
- May 16, 2017 at 11:11 pmwhat a travesty. To think this novice FFT self proclaimed czar can make decisions for EVERYONE (remember you fool, WE, the fans, who PAY to make this -Tennis events, possible & lucrative do NOT answer to you and your misguided, insignificant opinion and attempot to be a big shot has effectively shot RG in the foot. I for one WILL boycott and have NOTHING to do with RG (which is a shame, but since this fool has turned this travesty into a pi ing match) and I really hope it shows where it counts - IN THE LACK OF FINANCIAL REMEMBER - Maria is being used as the scapegoat for this egotistical a .Reply