Yuki Bhambri comes out in support of his captain

Giving his vote of confidence to new captain Mahesh Bhupathi’s strategy, Yuki Bhambri on Tuesday said the onus remains on the singles specialists to pull off a win in the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Uzbekistan. While there have been concerns over Yuki playing all three days, the 24-year-old is ready to put in the hours but believes that it might not be required at all. “It should be fine but I presume the logic of having four singles players is that we can rotate and nobody has to play all three days,” says Yuki, before adding that “it all depends on the captain.”

Yuki, who has an all-singles Davis Cup record of 12 wins and five losses, believes the singles rubbers are what will decide the outcome of the tie; more accurately, the two matches without world No. 70 Denis Istomin. “Istomin is a top player and has played the Davis Cup for a long time,” said Yuki, who defeated the tall Uzbek in the lost tie in 2012. “The key for us would be to win the other two singles. If one of us wins against Istomin it would be a bonus. Or it goes to doubles.”

Therein lies the challenge. Save for last month’s tie against New Zealand, Davis Cup ties for India have historically been won or lost by the all-important doubles rubber. One would have to go all the way back to 2012 to find a Davis Cup doubles match which didn’t feature either Leander Paes or Rohan Bopanna. While Yuki says “there is no question that Leander and Rohan are fantastic doubles players,” he believes India should be alright even if the country’s top two doubles players don’t take the court.

“Firstly, the team is not final. But honestly, I believe every Indian is naturally good at doubles, no matter what level we are playing at. If required, we can all get the job done.” Without the two veterans, the doubles responsibility could fall upon the 27-year-old Sriram Balaji, who has won four Futures doubles titles in the last two months, along with two in singles. “Balaji has been phenomenal. To be able to consistently compete and get results for so many weeks is incredible, no matter at what level. Even for Prajnesh (Gunneswaran), who is talented but has been unlucky with injuries, this chance is well deserved.”

