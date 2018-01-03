Maharashtra Open: Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan-Rohan Bopanna play like defending champs

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan-Rohan Bopanna defeated Leander Paes-Purav Raja 6-3, 6-2 in 57 minutes. (PTI Photo) Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan-Rohan Bopanna defeated Leander Paes-Purav Raja 6-3, 6-2 in 57 minutes. (PTI Photo)

There were hopes, last year, from Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, to build on the form he hit after winning the Chennai Open doubles title. It was his first ever ATP triumph, and it broke him into the top 100 world ranking. But all he could manage afterwards was a Challenger win, and a highest rank of 75.

The 29-year-old returned to defend his title with Rohan Bopanna again this year, at the Tata Open Championship. And on his first appearance on court, against Leander Paes and Purav Raja, with a French Open mixed doubles champion by his side, Jeevan championed the court to the point that the bitter history between Bopanna and Paes was no longer the focal point. He played a key role in the pair winning 6-3, 6-2 win in the first round at the Balewadi Sports Complex centre court.

“Today he came out to play tennis, and not worry about his ranking or defending points,” Bopanna says. “That just shows how much he’s improving.”

The world no 102 was quick with his feet and hands. His movement — he was the fastest player on court — and reading of the game helped him kill off points with his improved volleying skills, making made him the perfect foil for Bopanna’s big service game.

“He has a good finesse game, and he’s quick on his feet,” says Bopanna. “The more aggressive he is, he becomes a far better player. And once he started serving well, we started to go after their returns.”

The defending champions combined well to finish off the match in 57 minutes, a match shortened due to their superiority in the second set. Together Bopanna and Jeevan won 16 of their 18 service points in the second set.

At the other end, Raja wasn’t able to hold any of his four service games. His partnership with Paes defies doubles conventions as both prefer to stay at the net but lose out on court coverage at the baseline.

The Bopanna-Jeevan camaraderie was built on the two weeks they spent together in Bangalore last month. And more than anything, it’s the exposure to the big players and bigger tournaments that has worked well for Jeevan.

He did manage to make a Grand Slam debut last year, when he featured at the Wimbledon Championships with American Jared Donaldson. But he’s working on not repeating the mistakes from last year.

“I need to get a stable partner on tour,” he says. “I also have to focus on the Challenger tour because I was all over the place after Chennai Open.”

On the night, he once again proved he belongs to the bigger stage.

