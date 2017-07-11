Wimbledon 2017: Mahak Jain ousted, Zeel Desai advances in girls singles

Mahak Jain lost 2-6 1-6 to American third seed Claire Liu in her second round match. Mahak Jain lost 2-6 1-6 to American third seed Claire Liu in her second round match.

Mahak Jain suffered a tame defeat to crash out of girls singles event of the junior Wimbledon championship while Zeel Desai got lucky as she lost the first set but still advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after her opponent retired mid-way into the contest.

Jain is still alive in the competition in the doubles with compatriot Mihika Yadav. They will open their campaign against third seeds Kayla Day of the USA and home player Katie Swan.

Desai was trailing 5-7 1-0 in her second round match when Russia’s Marta Paigina decided to withdraw from the contest.

Desai will also compete in the doubles, pairing with Swiss girl Lulu Sun. They play Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina and Naho Sato of Japan.

Later in the day Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig will play their mixed doubles third round against Henri Kontinen of Finland and Heather Watson from Britain.

