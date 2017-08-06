Latest News
  • Madison Keys downs Garbine Muguruza to reach Stanford Classic final

Madison Keys downs Garbine Muguruza to reach Stanford Classic final

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza was knocked out of the Stanford Classic on Saturday, losing her semi-final 6-3 6-2 to Madison Keys who will now face compatriot CoCo Vandeweghe in the final after she beat 18-year-old Catherine Bellis 6-3 6-1.

By: Reuters | Stanford | Published:August 6, 2017 12:55 pm
madison keys, garbine muguruza, keys vs muguruza Madison Keys will face countrywoman CoCo Vandeweghe in final. (Source: AP)
Top News

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza was knocked out of the Stanford Classic on Saturday, losing her semi-final 6-3 6-2 to Madison Keys. American Keys, who missed the opening two months of the season after undergoing left wrist surgery, was relentless against the top seed. The players traded breaks to start the match before Keys took control late in the opening set by winning 12 of the last 14 points.

Muguruza never recovered from losing the opening set and Keys wrapped up the victory in less than an hour. Keys will face compatriot CoCo Vandeweghe in the final after she beat 18-year-old Catherine Bellis 6-3 6-1.

The sixth-seeded Vandeweghe returns to the final in Stanford after losing to Serena Williams in the title match in 2012.

“I’m five years older, and hopefully I’m more mature,” Vandeweghe told reporters. “I think (I’m) a little bit of a different tennis player. You grow and evolve as a tennis player and as a person, and I think especially in the last two years, it’s been kind of clicking in that regard.”

Vandeweghe recorded seven aces and 30 winners in the win over Bellis.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
26
Zone A - Match 13
FT
21
Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-21)
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
36
Zone A - Match 14
FT
22
U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (36-22)
Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
27
Zone B - Match 15
FT
32
U.P. Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls (32-27)
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 16
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 17
Aug 08, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 18

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 