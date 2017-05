Lyon Open: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reaches maiden final on clay

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga served 14 aces to reach the 26th final of his career. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga served 14 aces to reach the 26th final of his career.

France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached his first claycourt final just ahead of the French Open by beating Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2 3-6 6-1 at the Lyon Open on Friday. Second seed Tsonga served 14 aces to reach the 26th final of his career — and his first on the red dirt, where he will face Tomas Berdych after the Czech defeated top seed Milos Raonic of Canada 7-6(5) 7-6(2).

Tsonga had gotten off to a poor start in the claycourt season, withdrawing from his second-round match at the Madrid Masters before skipping the Rome Masters with a shoulder injury.

In the other semi-final, third seed Berdych avenged his Rome third-round defeat by Raonic by playing better in the two tiebreaks to get a chance to claim a 14th ATP title — his first this year.

