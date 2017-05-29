Luis Suarez pays tribute to outgoing Barcelona manager Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique with Luis Suarez. (Source: Twitter) Luis Enrique with Luis Suarez. (Source: Twitter)

After retaining the Copa del Rey title for the third time, Barcelona forward Luis Suarez paid tribute to manager Luis Enrique, who is parting ways with the Spanish club after three years.

Suarez uploaded a picture with the Spanish manager, thanking him for all the things he taught him. He also wished him success in his future endeavours. He wrote, “Thanks coach! Specially for all these things you’ve taught me!!!! THANKS and much success in the future.”

Thanks coach! Specially for all these things you’ve taught me !!!!

THANKS and much success in the future. pic.twitter.com/J0JCW6qotV — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) 29 May 2017

The Uruguayan football, who did not play the Copa del Rey final due to suspension, endured a hamstring injury during training last week.

Barcelona won their last league match against Eibar 4-2 but lost the title to rivals Real Madrid by three points.

According to reports in the Barcelona media, the second placed club have agreed on a two-year deal with Atletico Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde.

Enrique has won nine trophies in his three-year stint as Barcelona manager. The Catalan giants won a treble of the Copa Del Rey, La Liga and UEFA Champions League in his first season in charge.

He won a third consecutive Copa Del Rey in his last match as manager of Barcelona. He is the third most decorated manager of the club after Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff.

