Menu

Australian Open Day 1 Live: Simona Halep stunned in round 1

Live tennis scores, Australian Open Day 1: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Melbourne Park.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:January 16, 2017 8:17 am
live tennis score, live tennis, australian open, australian open live, australian open live scores, australian open day 1 live scores, australian open live updates, Andy Murray, Angelique Kerber, Roger Federer, live tennis streaming, australian open live streaming, tennis news, sports news Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 1 Live: Simona Halep became the first big player to crash out at the Australian Open. (Source: Reuters)

Tennis calendar seems a never-ending one at times with little break involved. Feels only yesterday when Stan Wawrinka held the glittering trophy aloft Flushing Meadows but here we are all ready and set for the first Grand Slam of the new year I’m Melbourne in the form of the Australian Open.

The usual suspects I’m Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are back and as always are title contenders. But the heavy favourites are still Novak Djokovic – looking to eclipse Roy Emerson with most Aussie Open titles while Sir Andy Murray seeks his first.

In women’s department, there are plenty of absentees with Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova both out. Angelique Kerber will defend her title where Serena Williams would want to extend her Grand Slam wins to 23. Catch all the live scores and updates from Day 1 at the Australian Open.

Tanuj Lakhina January 16, 20179:09 am

Nishikori up a break in the fifth set. He’s 3-1 up down a break point on his own. Three great serves and he’s out of a pickle. Leads 4-1 in the fifth

Tanuj Lakhina January 16, 20178:57 am

Bit of an embarrassing moment here with Hawk Eye system. They’ve gone and shown a different part of the rally in this Kuznetsov-Nishikori match. Chair umpire now communicating to have a look at the right moment. But with it not working, the original call stands. Tricky moment for the Russian. But he doesn’t look phased, bangs an ace and serves the game out. 1-1 in the fifth

Tanuj Lakhina January 16, 20178:53 am

Look around at the courts: Tomic is up two sets to love over Bellucci 6-2, 6-1; Lu has the first set 6-4 against Rublev; Mischa Zverev up two sets 6-3, 7-6 against Garcia-Lopez; Kristyna Pliskova has the first set 6-3 vs Golubic; Isner up a set 6-3

Tanuj Lakhina January 16, 20178:43 am

Wow! The number of errors from that Nishikori forehand today. Another one to the list. And Kuznetsov with a second set point. And he takes it this time! Sends a backhand return across and Nishikori slides and tries to play a slice back but it is into the net. Kuznetsov wins the fourth set 7-6 (6). Into the fifth we go!

Tanuj Lakhina January 16, 20178:41 am

Tough low volley for Kuznetsov as he goes for a serve-and-volley approach. He gets it back but Nishikori is quick to respond with a winner straight down. 6-6 as the players change ends

Tanuj Lakhina January 16, 20178:40 am

Kuznetsov pushes Nishikori on the forehand and a mishit by the fifth seed. We’re even at 5-5 in the tiebreak now. And Nishikori with a backhand unforced error now. Kuznetsov will serve for the set!

Tanuj Lakhina January 16, 20178:39 am

Nishikori nearing towards the win then. He’s up 5-2 in the tiebreak with a backhand winner and an ace. But Kuznetsov won’t go down easily. He’s just spanked a forehand cross court winner and then a serve straight into Nishikori’s body. Down to 5-4 now

Tanuj Lakhina January 16, 20178:34 am

Over on Rod Laver Arena, Venus Williams has won the first set in the tiebreak over Kozlova

Tanuj Lakhina January 16, 20178:33 am

Nishikori and Kuznetsov pushing each other in the hot Melbourne weather. The Russian won the first 7-5 before Nishikori came back to win the next two 6-1, 6-4. The fourth set goes into the tiebreak. Kuznetsov led 3-1 at one stage before Kei crawled back

Tanuj Lakhina January 16, 20178:26 am

Other key results from around the courts: Muguruza is through with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Erakovic; Berdych didn’t have to play just a set as his opponent retired then; Lepchenko has sent 19th seed Kiki Bertens out with a 7-5, 7-6 win; Begu pushed hard by Shvedova but the Romanian comes out victorious

Tanuj Lakhina January 16, 20178:22 am

First result update is a big one. A big, big upset as Simona Halep has crashed out in the very first round to go down to Shelby Rogers of the USA in straight sets – 3-6, 1-6

Tanuj Lakhina January 16, 20178:21 am

Hello there, mate! The mantra for the next two weeks is: “Sleep is for the weak!” That gets increasingly harder in the winter mornings – believe you me! But I’m pumped and excited for the Australian Open with searing conditions (as always) down under. Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray, Venus Williams, Angelique Kerber are all in action today at Melbourne Park.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

It is a proud moment that my association is hosting a great match, I am here to help 