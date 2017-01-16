Australian Open Day 1 Live: Simona Halep stunned in round 1

Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 1 Live: Simona Halep became the first big player to crash out at the Australian Open. (Source: Reuters) Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 1 Live: Simona Halep became the first big player to crash out at the Australian Open. (Source: Reuters)

Tennis calendar seems a never-ending one at times with little break involved. Feels only yesterday when Stan Wawrinka held the glittering trophy aloft Flushing Meadows but here we are all ready and set for the first Grand Slam of the new year I’m Melbourne in the form of the Australian Open.

The usual suspects I’m Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are back and as always are title contenders. But the heavy favourites are still Novak Djokovic – looking to eclipse Roy Emerson with most Aussie Open titles while Sir Andy Murray seeks his first.

In women’s department, there are plenty of absentees with Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova both out. Angelique Kerber will defend her title where Serena Williams would want to extend her Grand Slam wins to 23. Catch all the live scores and updates from Day 1 at the Australian Open.

