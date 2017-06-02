Live Tennis Score, French Open Day 6: Garbine Muguruza wins opening set, Leander Paes-Scott Lipsky lose first set; Nadal, Djokovic, Mirza, Bopanna to feature

French Open 2017, Live Tennis Score Day 6: Rafael Nadal will feature on Day 6 of the French Open. (Source: Reuters) French Open 2017, Live Tennis Score Day 6: Rafael Nadal will feature on Day 6 of the French Open. (Source: Reuters)

With the top half of the men’s draw and bottom half of the women’s draw taking shape, it is now the turn of the other halves to form a proper picture of things as French Open moves into Day 6 and Round of 16 matches come closer. On Day 6, Garbine Muguruza, the defending champion, and Rafael Nadal, seeking a tenth title, are the biggest names. Not to forget, Novak Djokovic is also in action, eager to defend his crown. Dominic Thiem, Kristina Mladenovic, both looking for their first Grand Slam and in good form on clay, are also in action. Among the Indian players, Leander Paes partners Martina Hingis in the mixed doubles while also playing men’s doubles with Scott Lipsky. Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas are also in action an so is Sania Mirza alongside Ivan Dodig.

French Open 2017 Day 6 Live Scores and Updates:

1605 hrs IST: Muguruza is off to a good start in the second set. She leads 3-1 as ‘Poots’ gets one serve break back.

1536 hrs IST: Pity for Goffin. He trips on the tarp, twists his ankle and is unable to continue. Zeballos progresses in the most absurd fashion

David Goffin just had an awful spill and has been on the floor in the same spot for minutes now. Right ankle seems to be the issue. http://t.co/bnaX5Cooob — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) 2 June 2017

1527 hrs IST: Muguruza takes a 5-3 lead by winning 14 of 15 points versus Putintseva but fails to close the set out. She has another chance to do so after breaking the Kazakhstan player’s serve and leads 6-5

1430 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open on Day 6. Plenty of matches with a banana skin on offer today. Nadal takes on Basilashvili, Muguruza against Putintseva, Shwartzman vs Djokovic, Shelby Rogers vs Mladenovic, Wozniacki vs Cici Bellis

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd