Live Tennis Score, Davis Cup, India vs Uzbekistan: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran to be in action

Live Tennis Score, Davis Cup, India vs Uzbekistan: This will be Mahesh Bhupathi’s first tie as India’s non-playing captain. Live Tennis Score, Davis Cup, India vs Uzbekistan: This will be Mahesh Bhupathi’s first tie as India’s non-playing captain.

India host Uzbekistan in second round of Davis Cup Asia-Oceania tie. India start with Ramkumar Ramanathan taking on Temur Ismailov while Prajnesh Gunneswaran will play Sanjar Frayziev on the first day of the singles rubbers. Both teams are hurt by injuries to key players: Yuki Bhambri for India and Denis Istomin for the Uzbeks. Also, this will be Mahesh Bhupathi’s first tie as India’s non-playing captain. Catch live score and updates from India vs Uzbekistan on Day 1.

India vs Uzbekistan, Live score and updates:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now