Live Australian Open, Day 5: Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka look to advance at Melbourne

Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 5:

Its Day 5 and its another day of action at Melbourne. Stan Wawrinka faces Viktor Troicki at the Rod Laver Arena followed by the former’s Swiss counterpart Roger Federer facing his first big test against Tomas Berdych.

World no.1 Andy Murray will be battling it out with 31st seed Sam Querrey at the Hisense Arena. This will be followed by Bernard Tomic’s clash against Daniel Evans. Finally, at the Margaret Court Arena, Elina Svitolina will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. This will be followed by Venus Williams’ tie with China’s Duan Yingying. Finally, Kei Nishikori will face Lukas Lacko as the Japanese looks to get to advance.

