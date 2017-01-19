Live Australian Open Score, Day 4: Novak Djokovic leads, Paes crashes out in doubles

Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 4: Serena Williams in action in Melbourne. (Source: Reuters) Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 4: Serena Williams in action in Melbourne. (Source: Reuters)

Another day of top class tennis in Melbourne. Defending champion Novak Djokovic will be in action and so will be Serena Williams who lost in the finals last year. Spaniard Rafa Nadal will also be on the court. On day three of the Australian Open, top seed Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka advanced to the third round while Nick Kyrgios and Marin Cilic bowed out of the tournament after second round losses. In the women’s singles, Angelique Kerber, Venus Williams, Garbine Muguruza and Bouchard advanced to the next round while Rio Olympic champ Monica Puig lost to Mona Barthel.

For India, Sania Mirza advanced in the women’s doubles with her partner Barbora Strycoca. Likewise, Rohan Bopanna won his first match in the men’s doubles.

Results on Day 4: (Updated throughout the day)

Women’s singles

Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 6-3 6-3, Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) 6-4 7-6, Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Donna Vekic (Croatia) 6-1 6-3, Caroline Garcia (France) beat Oceane Dodin (France) 6-7 6-4 6-4, Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 6-3 6-1, Johanna Konta (Britain) beat Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6-4 6-2, Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Sara Errani (Italy) 6-2 3-2 (Errani retired), Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Anna Blinkova (Russia) 6-0 6-2

Men’s Singles

Gilles Simon (France) beat Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) 6-4 6-1 6-1, Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Donald Young (US) 7-5 6-3 6-0, Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Kyle Edmund (Britain) 6-2 6-4 6-2, Richard Gasquet (France) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 6-1 6-1 6-1

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd