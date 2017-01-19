Menu
Live Australian Open Score, Day 4: Novak Djokovic leads, Paes crashes out in doubles

Australian Open Day 4 in Melbourne: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal in action.

By: Express Web Desk | Melbourne | Updated: January 19, 2017 9:30 am
Another day of top class tennis in Melbourne. Defending champion Novak Djokovic will be in action and so will be Serena Williams who lost in the finals last year. Spaniard Rafa Nadal will also be on the court. On day three of the Australian Open, top seed Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka advanced to the third round while Nick Kyrgios and Marin Cilic bowed out of the tournament after second round losses. In the women’s singles, Angelique Kerber, Venus Williams, Garbine Muguruza and Bouchard advanced to the next round while Rio Olympic champ Monica Puig lost to Mona Barthel.

For India, Sania Mirza advanced in the women’s doubles with her partner Barbora Strycoca. Likewise, Rohan Bopanna won his first match in the men’s doubles.

Results on Day 4: (Updated throughout the day)

Women’s singles

Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 6-3 6-3, Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) 6-4 7-6, Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Donna Vekic (Croatia) 6-1 6-3, Caroline Garcia (France) beat Oceane Dodin (France) 6-7 6-4 6-4, Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 6-3 6-1, Johanna Konta (Britain) beat Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6-4 6-2, Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Sara Errani (Italy) 6-2 3-2 (Errani retired), Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Anna Blinkova (Russia) 6-0 6-2

Men’s Singles

Gilles Simon (France) beat Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) 6-4 6-1 6-1, Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Donald Young (US) 7-5 6-3 6-0, Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Kyle Edmund (Britain) 6-2 6-4 6-2, Richard Gasquet (France) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 6-1 6-1 6-1

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:45 am

Grogor Dimitrov, after losing the 1st, wins the second and third sets against Hyeon Chung of Korea and now leads 4-3 in fourth

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:32 am

Milos Raonic and Gilles Muller are battling it out at the Margret Court Arena. Raonic is leading 4-2 and 40-0 in the first set

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:27 am

Another doubles pair, that of Divij Sharan and Prithvi Raja lost their match in men’s doubles. They took the match to tie-breaker in both sets but could not pull it off

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:25 am

For the Indian fans, Leander Paes has crashed out of the men’s doubles where he was partnering with Andre Sa. They lost 6-4 6-7 4-6 against Huey-Miryni

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:24 am

Novak Djokovic is taking the court against Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan. The defending champ had to struggle to win his first round match

vinaysiwach January 19, 20178:53 am

vinaysiwach January 19, 20178:51 am

