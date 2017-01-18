Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 3: Roger Federer frustrated by Noah Rubin, Sania Mirza leading

Live Tennis Score, Australian Open, Day 3: Roger Federer in action in Melbourne. (Source: Reuters) Live Tennis Score, Australian Open, Day 3: Roger Federer in action in Melbourne. (Source: Reuters)

Australian Open day two was a nice start for big names as Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal, day three will see Roger Federer, Angelique Kerber and Stan Wawrinka in action at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Federer had a tough first round win in the opening Grand Slam of the year. Others in action will be John Isner, Tomas Berdych and Venus Williams.

Results on Day 3:

Men’s singles

Tomas Berdych beat Ryan Harrison 6-3 7-6 6-2, Lukas Lacko beat Dudi Sela 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Dusan Lajovic 6-2 6-2 6-3, Kei Nishikori beat Jeremy Chardy 6-3 6-4 6-3, Malek Jaziri beat Alexander Bublik 6-2 6-3 7-5, Stanislas Wawrinka beat Steve Johnson 6-3 6-4 6-4

Women’s Singles:

Kristyna Pliskova beat Irina Begu 6-4 7-6, Jelena Jankovic beat Julia Goerges 6-3 6-4, Angelique Kerber beat Carina Witthoeft 6-2 6-7 6-2, Svetlana Kuznetsova beat Jaimee Fourlis 6-2 6-1, Alison Riske beat Zhang Shuai 7-6 4-6 6-1, Duan Yingying beat Varvara Lepchenko 6-1 3-6 10-8, Venus Williams beat Stefanie Voegele 6-3 6-2, Elina Svitolina beat Julia Boserup 6-4 6-1, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2 6-2

