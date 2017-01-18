Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 3: Roger Federer frustrated by Noah Rubin, Sania Mirza leading

Live Tennis Score, Australian Open, Day 3: Roger Federer in action in Melbourne. (Source: Reuters)
By: Express Web Desk
| Melbourne |
Updated: January 18, 2017 12:00 pm
Australian Open day two was a nice start for big names as Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal, day three will see Roger Federer, Angelique Kerber and Stan Wawrinka in action at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Federer had a tough first round win in the opening Grand Slam of the year. Others in action will be John Isner, Tomas Berdych and Venus Williams.
Results on Day 3:
Men’s singles
Tomas Berdych beat Ryan Harrison 6-3 7-6 6-2, Lukas Lacko beat Dudi Sela 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Dusan Lajovic 6-2 6-2 6-3, Kei Nishikori beat Jeremy Chardy 6-3 6-4 6-3, Malek Jaziri beat Alexander Bublik 6-2 6-3 7-5, Stanislas Wawrinka beat Steve Johnson 6-3 6-4 6-4
Women’s Singles:
Kristyna Pliskova beat Irina Begu 6-4 7-6, Jelena Jankovic beat Julia Goerges 6-3 6-4, Angelique Kerber beat Carina Witthoeft 6-2 6-7 6-2, Svetlana Kuznetsova beat Jaimee Fourlis 6-2 6-1, Alison Riske beat Zhang Shuai 7-6 4-6 6-1, Duan Yingying beat Varvara Lepchenko 6-1 3-6 10-8, Venus Williams beat Stefanie Voegele 6-3 6-2, Elina Svitolina beat Julia Boserup 6-4 6-1, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2 6-2
Roger Federer win
A difficult win but Federer will take it. The 17-time Grand Slam champion beats Noah Rubin 7-5 6-3 7-6
Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova advance in Melbourne with a 6-3 6-1 win over British pair of Jocelyn Rae-Anna Smith
Federer frustrated! After leading 5-2 in the third set, he fails to hold twice and is trailing 5-6
India’s Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Strycova are leading Rae-Smith pair 6-3 5-1 in the first round of women’s doubles
Rubin survives! He wins two games to stretch the third set and delay Federer’s win. Rubin serving, trailing 4-5 in the third set
And now a three game consecutive win for Federer. He has overturned the 2-0 deficit and now leads 5-2. Serving for the match now
Roger Federer suffers a break! He trails Rubin 2-0 in the third set after winning the first set. On serve now, Rubin
John Isner and Mischa Zverev are playing an epic in Melbourne. Isner is two sets up to Zverev’s one. 6-6 in the fourth now. 7-6 7-6 4-6 6-6
In the women’s singles, Eugenie Bouchard beats Shuai Peng to advance to the next round. She wins 7-6 6-3
Roger Federer now two sets up against Rubin. Leads the American 7-5 6-3 and now for the third set. Rubin to serve in the opening game
Stan the man! Wawrinka advances to the next round with a 6-3 6-4 6-4 win over Johnson. He hit 46 winners in that match
