  Live Tennis Score, Australian Open, Day 2: Serena Williams through to second round

Live Tennis Score, Australian Open, Day 2: Serena Williams through to second round

Live Tennis Score, Australian Open, Day 2: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Melbourne Park.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 17, 2017 8:58 am
live tennis score, live tennis, live tennis streaming, live australian open, australian open day 2, australian open scores, australian day 2 live, australian open live streaming, serena williams, novak djokovic, djokovic live, rafa nadal, nadal live, tennis news, sports news Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 2: Rafa Nadal returns from an injury layoff after US Open. (Source: Reuters)

With Day 1 proving to be a tough one for the big names such as Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Angelique Kerber and Kei Nishikori, and Simona Halep crashing out, Day 2 might be another hot and steamy affair in Melbourne as more champions take centre stage.

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic are both looking for their seventh Australian Open crown and they take court on Day 2 at Melbourne Park. And both face tricky opponents in Belinda Bencic for Serena and Fernando Verdasco for Djokovic. Rafa Nadal, like Federer, returns from injury when he takes on Florian Mayer. Catch live scores and updates from Australian Open on Day 2.

Tanuj Lakhina January 17, 20179:14 am

On Rod Laver Arena, Mayer sends his forehand long and Nadal has the break of serve in the first set. The Spaniard is 3-1 up

Tanuj Lakhina January 17, 20179:11 am

Number 3 seed Milos Raonic is through to the second round. After an hour and 32 minutes on court, he beats Dustin Brown 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Good, deep serve and Brown nets his return.

Tanuj Lakhina January 17, 20179:01 am

Rafa Nadal is on court and he takes on Germany’s Florian Mayer. Rafa took a break post the US Open to recover from his injury. In 2017, he’s played in Abu Dhabi before hopping over to Brisbane where he lost in the quarters to Milos Raonic. Starts by holding serve on Rod Laver Arena

Tanuj Lakhina January 17, 20178:44 am

And on Margaret Court Arena, number 3 seed Milos Raonic is up two sets to Dustin Brown. The Canadian won the first two 6-3, 6-4. Can’t recall where you’ve heard of Brown? He’s the guy who beat Nadal with his superb theatrics, serve and volley effort at 2015 Wimbledon.

Tanuj Lakhina January 17, 20178:40 am

Alexander Zverev serves a double fault on his first match point but no problem on the second one as the German is through to the second round for the first time at Australian Open. He wins it 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 over Robin Haase

Tanuj Lakhina January 17, 20178:39 am

Serena in the on-court interview: I knew I had to be really strong. Right now I have nothing to lose. I get to travel the world and do what I do best. Bencic is such a great player, it was probably one of the toughest first round matches I’ve ever played

Tanuj Lakhina January 17, 20178:31 am

On 15-30, Bencic sends her backhand long and there’s a huge C’mon from Serena. A very important point that and it is now 30-30. Six-time champion Serena with a huge backhand and Bencic can’t send it back. Match point for Serena. And, there’s a double fault – second of the game. Deuce. Poor from Bencic there as she nets a backhand after getting into the rally from a strong serve. Second match point. And no hesitations this time with Serena closing it out with a drive volley and an error from Bencic. Serena is through to the second round with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Belinda Bencic.

Tanuj Lakhina January 17, 20178:25 am

And another match in focus surrounds Serena Williams, watched on by her fiancee in the crowd, against Belinda Bencic. Serena won the first set 6-4 and had raced off to a 5-0 lead in the second before the Swiss would hold, break the American and hold again to claw back to make it 5-3.

Tanuj Lakhina January 17, 20178:24 am

On the Hisense Arena, Alexander Zverev has been pushed into the fifth set. He took the first over Robin Haase but dropped the next two before winning the fourth. Into the deciding set where the German is off to a 4-0 lead

Tanuj Lakhina January 17, 20178:23 am

COMPLETED MATCHES: No problems for US Open finalist Pliskova in her first round. She is up and running 6-2, 6-0 vs Tormo. And no concerns for Britain’s Jo Konta either. Lucie Safarova would save NINE MATCH POINTS on her way to a first round win over Yanina Wickmayer. On the men’s side of things, straight sets win for Gilles Simon. Only seed to fall thus far on Day 2 has been number 25 seed Timea Babos losing to Nicole Gibbs

Tanuj Lakhina January 17, 20178:19 am

Day 1 had lots of top guns being pushed with Cilic, Nishikori, Wawrinka all taken to five sets. Federer dropped a set on his return. Kerber dropped a set on her way as well. But there was no bigger surprise than Simona Halep’s straight sets loss to open the Grand Slam event. She would later complain of knee troubles – as was visible during the course of her match. Will Day 2 have the same troubles in store for the top players? We’ll find out!

