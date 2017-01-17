Live Tennis Score, Australian Open, Day 2: Serena Williams through to second round

Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 2: Rafa Nadal returns from an injury layoff after US Open. (Source: Reuters) Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 2: Rafa Nadal returns from an injury layoff after US Open. (Source: Reuters)

With Day 1 proving to be a tough one for the big names such as Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Angelique Kerber and Kei Nishikori, and Simona Halep crashing out, Day 2 might be another hot and steamy affair in Melbourne as more champions take centre stage.

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic are both looking for their seventh Australian Open crown and they take court on Day 2 at Melbourne Park. And both face tricky opponents in Belinda Bencic for Serena and Fernando Verdasco for Djokovic. Rafa Nadal, like Federer, returns from injury when he takes on Florian Mayer. Catch live scores and updates from Australian Open on Day 2.

