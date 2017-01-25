Menu
Australian Open Day 10, live tennis score: Serena Williams battling it out with Johanna Konta

Day 9 gave us four semi-finalists in the men’s and women’s singles tournament. As it turns, out, one semi-finals will be all-Swiss while the other will be all-American. Andy Muraay’s vanquisher Mischa Zverev’ quarter final challenge was wiped off by Roger Federer 6-1, 7-5 and 2-6. Stan Wawrinka on the other hand won a tense tie with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. A lot of words were exchanged during the match and Wawrinka finally won 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 and 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was ousted by a resurgent Venus Williams. The older Williams sister, at the age of 36, thus became the oldest Grand Slam semi finalist in 23 years by beating Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 7-6(3). CoCo Vandeweghe beat former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-0.

These are hence the first confirmed semi-final ties in the men’s and women’s category:

Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka (all-Swiss)

CoCo Vandeweghe vs Venus Williams (all-American)

Today’s Quarterfinals:

Karolina Pliskova vs Mirjana Lucic-Baroni

Jo Konta vs Serena Williams

David Goffin vs Grigor Dimitrov

Rafael Nadal vs Milos Raonic

rohitmundayurie January 25, 20179:14 am

At the end of it, Serena has just brushed away Johanna Konta and is through to the semi finals. She has won 6-2, 6-3. Its the first time in the Open era that two players over 35 are featuring in a Grand Slam semi finals as Serena joins her sister Venus.

rohitmundayurie January 25, 20179:05 am

At the end of the second set, Serena leads 4-3. The match score now stands at 6-4, 4-3 in favour of the American.

rohitmundayurie January 25, 20179:00 am

Show of her athleticism from Serena Williams. Konta dropped one inside the couert and Serena, who was at the baseline ran towards the the net, caught it cleanly with a forehand and left Konta standing with her shot.

rohitmundayurie January 25, 20178:50 am

It has been an interesting battle between Konta and Williams in the second set so far. The Brit leads 2-1 but Serena had quite a few chances to take the lead in the game. In the Konta took the lead right from under the nose of Williams

