Australian Open Day 10, live tennis score: Serena Williams battling it out with Johanna Konta

Day 9 gave us four semi-finalists in the men’s and women’s singles tournament. As it turns, out, one semi-finals will be all-Swiss while the other will be all-American. Andy Muraay’s vanquisher Mischa Zverev’ quarter final challenge was wiped off by Roger Federer 6-1, 7-5 and 2-6. Stan Wawrinka on the other hand won a tense tie with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. A lot of words were exchanged during the match and Wawrinka finally won 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 and 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was ousted by a resurgent Venus Williams. The older Williams sister, at the age of 36, thus became the oldest Grand Slam semi finalist in 23 years by beating Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 7-6(3). CoCo Vandeweghe beat former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-0.

These are hence the first confirmed semi-final ties in the men’s and women’s category:

Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka (all-Swiss)

CoCo Vandeweghe vs Venus Williams (all-American)

Today’s Quarterfinals:

Karolina Pliskova vs Mirjana Lucic-Baroni

Jo Konta vs Serena Williams

David Goffin vs Grigor Dimitrov

Rafael Nadal vs Milos Raonic

