Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 8: Milos Raonic, Rafael Nadal eye qurters berth, Serena Williams through pre-quarters

Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 8: Serena Williams stuns Barbora Strycova. (Source: Reuters) Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 8: Serena Williams stuns Barbora Strycova. (Source: Reuters)

Top seed and reigning champions Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber were bundled out of the fourth round of the Australian Open. While Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka had comfortable wins to make it into the quarter-finals. Federer holds genuine hope of ending his five-year wait to add to his record 17 grand slam titles. Day 8 will see former number one Serena Williams play Barbora Strycova to go through the pre-quarters while Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic will battle Gael Monfils and Roberto Bautista for a place in the quarters. Serena will be eager to keep herself on track in her bid for an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam title. Johanna Konta is the last Briton in the Australian Open draw after Murray’s and Dan Evans’ exit. Catch the live updates and scores here: