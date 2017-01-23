Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 8: Milos Raonic, Rafael Nadal eye qurters berth, Serena Williams through pre-quarters

Menu
Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 8: Stay tuned for live scores and updates of Day 8 of the Australian Open

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 23, 2017 8:12 am
australian open, australian open score, australian open round 5, rafael nadal, serena Williams, milos raonic, tennis news, sports news Live Tennis Score, Australian Open Day 8: Serena Williams stuns Barbora Strycova. (Source: Reuters)

Top seed and reigning champions Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber were bundled out of the fourth round of the Australian Open. While Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka had comfortable wins to make it into the quarter-finals. Federer holds genuine hope of ending his five-year wait to add to his record 17 grand slam titles. Day 8 will see former number one Serena Williams play Barbora Strycova to go through the pre-quarters while Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic will battle Gael Monfils and Roberto Bautista for a place in the quarters. Serena will be eager to keep herself on track in her bid for an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam title. Johanna Konta is the last Briton in the Australian Open draw after Murray’s and Dan Evans’ exit. Catch the live updates and scores here:

expressguest January 23, 20178:49 am

Thiem made the most of a minibreak to take the first set 7-5.

Scores from the other courts:

From MCA: Johanna Konta 6-1 5-4 Ekaterina Makarova

expressguest January 23, 20178:30 am

Dominic Thiem trails 3-4 against David Goffin, aims to equal the score. And he wins the game with an ace. Goffin starts to serve for the ninth game. Thiem wins the point with a backhand Winner.

expressguest January 23, 20178:20 am

Hello and welcome to the eighth day of the Australian open and we have Dominic Thiem play David Goffin after the former number one Serena Williams kept her hopes for her 23rd Grand Slam title by defeating Barbora Strycova 7-5 6-4 to make it into the quarter-finals of the tournament. While Johanna Konta won the first set 6-1 against Ekaterina Makarova at the Margaret Court Arena.

