Menu
  • Live tennis score, Australian Open 2017, Day 7: Andy Murray crashes out at Melbourne

Live tennis score, Australian Open 2017, Day 7: Andy Murray crashes out at Melbourne

Live Australian Open 2017: Catch Live updates of Day 7 of the Australian Open.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 22, 2017 1:04 pm
live tennis score, australian open live, live australian open, live australian open score, live australian open round 4, andy murray, roger federer kei nishikori, angelique kerber, live tennis, tennis news, sports news Live Australian Open 2017: Andy Murray is down two sets against Mischa Zverev. (Source: Reuters)

Day 7 at the Australian Open sees World no.1 Andy Murray taking on Germany’s Mischa Zverev. Zverev’s younger brother Alexandor Zverev had pushed Rafale Nadal to the limit on Day 6 but was finally beaten by the Spaniard. Stan Wawrinka takes on Andreas Seppi at the MCA.

Roger Federer will play Kei Nishikori at the Rod Laver Arena. The RLA will also host Angelique Kerber’s matchup against Coco Vandeweghe. Jo-Wilfired Tsonga will play Daniel Evans at the Hisense Arena. The tie between Venus Williams and Mona Barthel will take place at the RLA.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:00 pm

Murray has been knocked out by Mischa Zverev who has probably played the best match of his life. Murray went down in the first two sets but managed to come back in the third. But Zverev took a lead that was too much for the Brit to overcome. In the end, Zverev has beaten Murray 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 201712:54 pm

Zverev outrageously draws level with Murray by dropping a shot with a backhand and is now leading 40-30.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 201712:52 pm

Mischa Zverev is on the brink of what could be one of the biggest upsets in the tournament so far. He is leading world no.1 Andy Murray 5-7, 7-5, 2-6, 4-5 and is now serving for the match.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 201712:51 pm

Day 7 so far

Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova completes a personal tally of reaching every grand slam quarter-final as she steamrolls eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 6-3 to become the first player into the last eight.

She will be facing Venus Williams who continued to turn back the clock with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Germany’s Mona Barthel in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Sunday and set up a quarter-final against Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Sania Mirza’s campaign in the women’s doubles ended when she and Barbora Strýcová lost to E Hozumi and M Kato 3-6 6-2 2-6. Leander Paes, on the other hand has gotten off to a winning start in the mixed doubles with Martina Hingis.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

I just played my game, and I didn’t know when I finished with a hundred 