Live tennis score, Australian Open 2017, Day 7: Andy Murray crashes out at Melbourne

Day 7 at the Australian Open sees World no.1 Andy Murray taking on Germany’s Mischa Zverev. Zverev’s younger brother Alexandor Zverev had pushed Rafale Nadal to the limit on Day 6 but was finally beaten by the Spaniard. Stan Wawrinka takes on Andreas Seppi at the MCA.

Roger Federer will play Kei Nishikori at the Rod Laver Arena. The RLA will also host Angelique Kerber’s matchup against Coco Vandeweghe. Jo-Wilfired Tsonga will play Daniel Evans at the Hisense Arena. The tie between Venus Williams and Mona Barthel will take place at the RLA.

